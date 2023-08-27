A daily wage worker in Bengaluru stabbed a man mistaking him as an owner of the pet, after a dog barked at him while walking on the road, reported The Times of India. The incident happened at 7th cross of Malleshwaram and the man who stabbed the other person was arrested. B'luru man stabs another man, mistaking him as owner of dog that barked at him

Also Read - Requested Karnataka Guv, CM, Dy CM not to take trouble of coming early to receive me: PM Modi

According to the report, a daily wage worker named H Raju was walking back home on August 21 and a dog barked at him while he was on the pavement. Raju then saw a man coming from the opposite direction and thought that he was the owner of the pet dog. He got angry for leaving his dog untied and stabbed him with a knife in the jaw. The injured man was identified as Balasubramanya and he was admitted at KC General Hospital.

Balasubramanya said that he couldn’t understand the words of Raju and even before he could explain, he was attacked. “He started coming towards me and started shouting at me. I could not understand what he was saying and then he took a knife and stabbed me in my jaw. Later he stabbed me in my hand and fingers. I started screaming for my life and a few passersby helped me to reach the hospital,” Balasubramanya told the publication.

The police later scanned the CCTV footage and caught the accused. An FIR has been filed and police registered attempt to murder case on H Raju.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail