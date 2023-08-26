Requested Karnataka Guv, CM, Dy CM not to take trouble of coming early to receive me: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had requested the Karnataka Governor, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister not to come to the airport to receive him as he did not want them to take the trouble of coming early in the morning as he was not sure of his arrival time after a long flight. Modi flew down to Bengaluru around 6 am directly from the Greek capital of Athens to interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. PM Modi addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru.

READ | Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi raises ‘jai vigyan, jai anusandhan’ slogan, meets ISRO scientists in Bengaluru. Top updates

Addressing a large number of people gathered outside the HAL airport, the PM said since he was coming from a far-off place (Athens) he did not know what time he would reach here, and he requested Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar not to take the trouble of coming to receive him as he would return soon after paying tributes to ISRO scientists.

"So, I had requested them that when I pay a formal visit, they definitely follow protocol", Modi said. "They cooperated and I am thankful and grateful to them," he said. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bengaluru visit to meet ISRO scientists, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that he purportedly barred Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar from receiving him at the HAL Airport.

READ | ‘Chandrayan-3 is first light of success in dawn of Amrit Kaal’: Karnataka Governor congratulates ISRO

Ramesh alleged that the PM was irritated with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for felicitating the ISRO scientists before him, and termed Modi barring the Chief Minister and his deputy as "petulant petty politics". Siddaramaiah on Thursday visited the Missions Operations Complex at ISTRAC) and felicitated ISRO chief S Somanath and his team on the successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander on the Lunar surface.

"The government will officially honour them by organising a special programme at the Banquet hall at Vidhana Soudha. About 500 scientists from Karnataka were part of it. ISRO Chairman (S) Somanath and his team will be honoured," Siddaramaiah had said. India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.