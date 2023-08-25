‘Chandrayan-3 is first light of success in dawn of Amrit Kaal’: Karnataka Governor congratulates ISRO

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said that the lunar mission is the first light of success in the dawn of Amrit Kaal. Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot. (File Photo)

Karnataka Governor Gehlot conveyed his greetings over a phone call to ISRO Chairman S Somnathon which was followed by a congratulatory letter.

"India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Chandrayan-3 is the first light of success in the dawn of the Amrit Kaal," Karnataka Governor said.

"From the dawn of humankind, we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Chandrayan-3 is a testament to India's growing technological prowess and our commitment to space exploration," he added.

"I am proud of you and your team of scientists and engineers for your hard work and dedication to making this milestone in India's stellar space journey, which makes every Indian Proud," the Governor said in his letter.

Karnataka Governor Gehlot said that the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment.

"The soft landing of Chandrayana-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our Youth. It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian Science and Technology," he said.

"The magic and science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians. Once again I congratulate you and all your team members for their dedication and accomplishment in making India proud," the letter read.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon’s surface.

