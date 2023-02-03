Bengaluru: Man poses as woman in social media to collect nude images, arrested

The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly trapping a woman through social media and molesting her by promising a job in different sectors. The accused, who is identified as Prasad, also collected her nude pictures and threatened to leak them on the internet, if she tends to complain.

According to police, the accused initially sent the request to the woman from a fake account titled Mounica. He later offered her a job and told her that his manager wanted certain physical qualities for the job. After getting nude images, the accused started blackmailing her and she was forced to meet his physical needs. Police found that he maintained multiple fake Instagram accounts and targeted the women who were searching for jobs.

However, on January 26, the woman filed a complaint and police caught him at a paying guest accommodation in the city. Prasad is said to be from Andhra Pradesh and he has been working as a techie at a private firm in Bengaluru. Police are investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police urged the residents to beware of fake social media accounts and asked them not to accept requests from unknown people. They also asked people not to send any private images to strangers.

