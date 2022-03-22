Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru man slits wife's throat, attacks son and then dies by suicide
bengaluru news

Bengaluru man slits wife's throat, attacks son and then dies by suicide

In front of their children, a 36-year-old inebriated man slit his wife's throat and then attempted suicide.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:03 PM IST
ByShayaree Chanda

In front of their children, a 36-year-old drunk man slit his wife's throat and then later killed himself too. The incident took place early Monday morning in Attibele.

Lavanya (30) and her husband Sampath were living in Abbanapalya area of Bengaluru. Sampath was a chronic alcoholic, according to the police, and worked as a factory worker in Jigani. According to a senior police officer, the couple got into a fight around 5.30 a.m. and later in a fit of rage, Sampath slit Lavanya's throat with a kitchen knife while she was sleeping.

While going to his mother's rescue, one of their minor sons was stabbed in the leg. After the attack, the accused left the house and collapsed outside on a drain. When the witnesses raced to help they found Lavanya dead in a pool of blood and the infant wailing uncontrollably. They took Sampath to the hospital before summoning the Attibele police. But Sampath died in the hospital later.

According to the preliminary inquiry, Sampath used to come home intoxicated and fight with Lavanya, which prompted him to doubt her fidelity and divorce her. Her family, on the other hand, had tried to bring the couple back together multiple times.

