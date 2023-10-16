In a shocking incident, a poultry farm owner unleashed his pet dog on a teenage girl as an act of revenge against her parents, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru police booked the owner under criminal charges and the injured girl is currently getting treated.

Bengaluru man unleashes his pet dog on girl as an act of revenge, booked: Report

According to the report, Nagaraj who owns a poultry farm near Magadi got in touch with the girl’s parents who are daily wage workers. He offered them work on his poultry farm. The couple declined the offer and refused to work on a poultry farm. It made Nagaraj furious, and he planned revenge on their daughter. On October 9, when the girl was coming from the school, Nagaraj unleashed his pet dog and instigated it to attack the minor girl.

The girl was severely injured in the dog attack and the neighbors rushed to the spot to save her. She was later shifted to a government hospital and is currently getting treated.

“The girl was scared and shouted for help as soon the dog approached her. However, she was attacked by the dog and grievously injured. We arrested Nagaraj and the investigation is going on,” a police officer was quoted as saying. The case was lodged at Kudur police station

