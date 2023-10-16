Skaters attacked at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park; netizens furious. Video

A group of skaters were assaulted by an unknown person, who claimed himself as a security personnel, at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park on Saturday. The video of an assault went viral on social media and caused outrage among the residents of Bengaluru. Skaters attacked in Bengaluru's Cubbon park. Video

In the video, which took the internet by storm, a person seen in civilian clothes goes up to a group of skaters and asks them to clear the area. He says the government doesn’t permit skating inside Cubbon Park and asks them to leave immediately. When one of the skaters was recording the whole incident, the person grabbed the mobile and assaulted him for filming the video.

A social media handle called 'bengaluruskaters' shared a few videos of the assault and demanded action against the man. The skaters' group alleged that the person stopped them from skating and said there was an order from the deputy director of the horticulture department. "When asked for an official notice about the order, he started attacking the skaters. He also physically attacked minors," read the social media post.

According to a few reports, a complaint has been lodged against the person at Cubbon Park Police station.

The incident sparked a row and many people expressed concern on social media. A user wrote, “This is beyond outrageous that this is happening to tax paying citizens in a public park. The goon had no right to attack anyone let alone minors.”

Another user demanded strict action against the assaulter. “Kids and children can't play in park , we should change the defination of parks for students in school,” read another post.

