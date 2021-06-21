Bengaluru metro services resume from today as Karnataka relaxes Covid-19 curbs

The metro services in Bengaluru resumed operation from Monday, following an order form the Karnataka government which relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state due to decline in coronavirus disease cases in the past few weeks. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa has allowed shops, hotels, clubs and restaurants in districts that have a positivity rate of less than five per cent to operate till 5pm from Monday.

In Bengaluru, metro rail services have been permitted, with 50 per cent occupancy, strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the concerned departments.

The services of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will also be available from 6am to 7pm. Taxis, and auto rickshaws have been permitted to operate and can carry a maximum of two passengers only.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), meanwhile, said that it plans to operate about 3,000 buses initially from Monday. "The Government of Karnataka has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state, except in Mysuru District and has permitted bus operations with 50 per cent seating capacity," KSRTC said in a statement.

The corporation further said that it will commence local and inter-district long route bus operations based on traffic density and need.

In fresh guidelines announced on Saturday, the Karnataka government had said buses are permitted to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and no travel by standing would be allowed. The revised guidelines will remain effective till July 5.

As per the order of Karnataka government, the districts that have less than 5 per cent positivity are - Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Koppal, Chikkabalapura, Tumakuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP Area), Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

"All hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm for in-dining with 50 per cent capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and no liquor will be permitted to be served while in-dining. Home delivery is permitted 24/7. However, hotels, restaurants cateries, bars and chibs with air-conditioning are not permitted to operate," the order said.

Karnataka reported less than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 28.06 lakh and the toll to 33,883.