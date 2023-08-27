Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has announced that services on purple line will be interrupted today between 7am and 1pm as the safety tests are conducted to facilitate commissioning the K R Puram to Baiyappanahalli & Kengeri to Challaghatta stations. The commuters are requested to choose an alternative mode of transport. Bengaluru metro's purple line to be interrupted today. More details(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Here are the routes that will be interrupted

Between Mysuru Road and Kengeri metro stations.

Between Baiyappanahalli and SV Road metro stations.

Between Whitefield (Kadugodi) to KR Puram metro stations.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that services will run normally from SV Road metro station between 7am to 1pm. “From 7 am to 1 pm, train services will be available only between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysore Road Metro stations on the Purple Line. After 1 pm, regular train services will be available from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri Metro stations and from KR Pura to Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro stations up to 11 pm as usual,” said the metro department.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram and Kengeri – Challaghatta stretches will be inaugurated only in September. Speaking at an event, Siddaramaiah said, “Bengaluru metro network stands second in the whole country. By September this year, Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines will become operational. By December this year, Nagasandra – Madavara expansion will also be completed.”

Once inaugurated, the purple line is expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks and employees from various parts of the city work there.

