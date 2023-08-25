Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport inaugurates new walkway to connect T1 and parking

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru inaugurated a new walkway on Friday which will be conntecting the airport's Terminal 1 to P4 parking for the “convenience of passengers and visitors”. The walkway is designed to offer high accessibility and making it friendly for senior citizens and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM). (File)

The 420-metre long walkway has been designed to provide a seamless experience to the pedestrians who would either be walking towards Terminal 1 or the P4 parking.

As per a release by the airport, the walkway is designed in a sleek and modern manner. It comprises of passenger friendly amenities including moving walkways, also known as travelators, elevators as well as escalators in order to ensure that the passengers experience an easy and comfortable walk.

Along with having a safe pedestrian corridor, the walkway it also adequately lit up throughout the night to assure secure and comfortable environment to the passengers.

The walkway is fully covered and climate-protected to adhere to all weather conditions and ensure safe movemnt of passengers without being affected by the weather.

The statement said, “With the inauguration of this new elevated walkway, BLR Airport reaffirms its commitment towards inclusive travel experience for all and delivering unforgettable passenger experiences through continuous innovations.”

The Kempegowda International Airport’s terminal two will be completely handling the international operations beginning from 10.45 am on August 31, the airport team said on Thurday. All the domestic operations will be back to the old terminal, which is T1.

In an announcement, Bengaluru airport said, “We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on August 31, 2023, all scheduled International flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 #BLRAirport. For assistance please contact our customer engagement centre on +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) and 080-22012001/080-66785555.” According to reports, the first international flight to land in terminal 2 will be of Singapore airlines which is going to travel from Changi airport.

