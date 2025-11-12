Bengaluru metro's Yellow line faces minor delays due to technical glitch

Commuters on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faced short-lived disruptions on Wednesday morning after a technical glitch affected train services on the Yellow Line during peak hours. The problem is said to have caused minor delays for office-goers and students travelling towards the city centre. The BMRCL assured passengers of the Bengaluru metro that all mechanisms were intact and services were restored within 17 minutes, minimizing inconvenience to commuters.(X/@WF_Watcher)

“Due to a technical issue on a train on the Yellow Line, there is a possibility of delays in train operations. This is being informed for the information of our metro passengers. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers,” the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) wrote in an X post.

According to officials from the BMRCL, the issue, which occurred at around 8:30 am, was traced to a fault in the braking system of one of the trains, a report by the Deccan Herald said. It was an issue with the brakes, and the technical team immediately went to the spot and resolved the issue, a BMRCL spokesperson said, as quoted in the report.

Engineers were promptly dispatched to the affected train, and services were restored by 8:47 am, ensuring minimal disruption to the morning schedule. Trains resumed normal operations soon after, and services on the entire Yellow Line, which connects Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road to Bommasandra, were reported to be stable throughout the rest of the day.

“The technical issue has been resolved at 08:47 AM, and all Yellow Line trains are now back in service as usual. Train services have resumed and will now operate according to the scheduled timetable. For the information of our metro passengers,” a separate post by the BMRCL said.

Though the delay lasted only around 15 minutes, passengers at key interchange stations like Chickpete and Majestic experienced minor crowding due to the brief hold-up, reports indicated. The BMRCL has since assured commuters that safety mechanisms were fully functional and that the fault was rectified quickly to prevent any further inconvenience.