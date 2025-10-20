Edit Profile
    Bengaluru on heavy rainfall alert from tomorrow. Check how long the showers will last

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 9:59 AM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees, while the minimum will be around 20 degrees. (AFP)
    Bengaluru weather: According to the weekly forecast released by the Met Department, the city will receive moderate rainfall on October 20.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru from October 21 to October 22. A yellow alert has also been issued for these days. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees, while the minimum will be around 20 degrees.

    According to the weekly forecast released by the Met Department, the city will receive moderate rainfall on October 20. Following that, heavy rainfall is expected in Karnataka’s capital.

    Also read: Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover to be ready by June 2026, says DK Shivakumar after site visit

    Weekly Forecast for Bengaluru

    The Garden City of India is likely to receive rainfall throughout the week, till October 24. The maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees, and the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees.

    October 20: According to the seven-day forecast, Bengaluru will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Diwali day. Daytime temperatures will be around 30 degrees, and nighttime temperatures will be around 20 degrees.

    Also read: Karnataka caste census extended till October 31: DK Shivakumar

    October 21: Heavy rainfall is expected to begin on Tuesday. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees, and the minimum will be 20 degrees. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city.

    October 22: The yellow alert will continue on Wednesday as heavy rainfall is expected to lash the city. Humidity levels are likely to decrease.

    October 23 and 24: The weather department forecasts heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday as well. Waterlogging and traffic congestion are likely in several parts of the city.

    Karnataka Weather

    Several areas of Karnataka are on rainfall alert for Tuesday. Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Mandya are on yellow alert till October 24, according to the weekly forecast issued by the weather department. Heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging and traffic congestion.

