Bengaluru police raid rave party, find 3 lakh worth of drugs; 33 held

Police from the Jeevan Bima Nagar on Sunday night raided a rave party at Otto's Gastropub on the Old Airport Road where they held around 33 people for selling and consuming drugs. Police crashed the party at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving information that several drugs were being peddled. The raid went on till 2 a.m., while the party had started at 10 p.m..

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police reportedly found multiple drugs such as MDMA, ecstasy pills, charas and ganja and detained around 33 people, of which two were party organisers, while the rest were attendees of the party. Police reportedly conducted thorough medical checks for over 40 people present at the party to assess whether they had consumed drugs, while a local report said that over 200 people attended the late-night party.

Police told media that several drug-related transactions had already taken place by the time police reached the venue, with several party-goers already having bought and consumed the drugs. According to police, the attendees included students, people working in IT industry and even businessmen.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police from the East division, Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, told the Deccan Herald that two separate cases have been registered after the raid. One case has been filed against the two people who had organised the rave party and the other has been filed against the 31 party-goers who were found to have consumed the drugs. The organisers have been identified as Senthil and Harikrishna, a report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guled told the news website that police found MDMA, ecstasy pills, charas and ganja worth around Rs. 3 lakh with the organisers. "By the time we raided the pub, they had already sold some drugs to the attendees", Guled told. The police have also seized some of the bar's musical equipment used by the DJ and some other valuables.