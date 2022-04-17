Bengaluru Power Cuts from April 18 to 21: Full list of areas

Few areas of Bengaluru will face power cuts from Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm. On top of that several areas in Whitefield will have power supply issues for the whole week.

Here is the list of areas that will face power outages from Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm.

April 18

Yemlur Main Road

Srinivas Reddy Layout

AECS Layout

Munireddy Layout

Bellandur Railway Station

Kaverappa Layout

JCR Layout

Sai Sanjeevni Layout

Kundanahalli gate

Green Garden Layout

April 19

Balagere Village

Panathur Dinne

Gubjur Palya

Kripanidhi College

Great School Road

New Horizon School Road

Cessana Main Road

Kundanahalli Colony

Old Airport Road

Marathahalli

Sanjaynagar

April 20

Dental College Road

Panathur Dinne Road

Munnekollala

CKB Layout

Shantiniketan Layout

PR Layout

Chetna School Road

SGR College Road

Yemlur

Bannappa Colony

Whitefield

As per the official press release from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Whitefield will face power outages from 10am to 5pm starting from April 16 to April 21. First two days the work will take up in Kadugodi feeder followed by next two days Kachamaranahalli feeder finally last two days work will others in Kadugodi feeder.

Here is the day wise list of areas and adjoining areas that will be affected by BESCOM work in Whitefield.

April 16 to April 17

Prashanth Layout

Upkar Layout

Whitefield Main Road

Prithvi Layout

Adarsha Farm Medows

Borewell Road

April 18 to April 19

Ballagere Road

Varthur Main Road

Halasalli Road

Gunjur

Gunjur Hosahalli

Gunjur Main Road

Kripanidhi College

April 20 to April 21

Channasandra

FCI Godown

Koraluru

Soukhya Road

Whitefield Main Road