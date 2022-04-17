Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru Power Cuts from April 18 to 21: Full list of areas

Here is the list of upcoming power cuts of the week. 
There will be continuous power cut in areas near Whitefield due to BESCOM work(HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 10:53 AM IST
ByShayaree Chanda

Few areas of Bengaluru will face power cuts from Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm. On top of that several areas in Whitefield will have power supply issues for the whole week. 

Here is the list of areas that will face power outages from Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm.

April 18

  • Yemlur Main Road
  • Srinivas Reddy Layout
  • AECS Layout
  • Munireddy Layout
  • Bellandur Railway Station
  • Kaverappa Layout
  • JCR Layout
  • Sai Sanjeevni Layout
  • Kundanahalli gate
  • Green Garden Layout

 

April 19 

  • Balagere Village
  • Panathur Dinne
  • Gubjur Palya
  • Kripanidhi College
  • Great School Road
  • New Horizon School Road
  • Cessana Main Road
  • Kundanahalli Colony
  • Old Airport Road
  • Marathahalli
  • Sanjaynagar

 

 April 20 

  • Dental College Road
  • Panathur Dinne Road
  • Munnekollala
  • CKB Layout
  • Shantiniketan Layout
  • PR Layout
  • Chetna School Road
  • SGR College Road
  • Yemlur
  • Bannappa Colony

 

Whitefield 

As per the official press release from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Whitefield will face power outages from 10am to 5pm starting from April 16 to April 21. First two days the work will take up in Kadugodi feeder followed by next two days Kachamaranahalli feeder finally last two days work will others in Kadugodi feeder. 

Here is the day wise list of areas and adjoining areas that will be affected by BESCOM work in Whitefield. 

April 16 to April 17

  • Prashanth Layout
  • Upkar Layout
  • Whitefield Main Road
  • Prithvi Layout
  • Adarsha Farm Medows
  • Borewell Road

 

 April 18 to April 19 

  • Ballagere Road
  • Varthur Main Road
  • Halasalli Road
  • Gunjur
  • Gunjur Hosahalli
  • Gunjur Main Road
  • Kripanidhi College

 

April 20 to April 21 

  • Channasandra
  • FCI Godown
  • Koraluru
  • Soukhya Road
  • Whitefield Main Road

 

