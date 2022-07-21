Bengaluru records highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years

Garden city Bengaluru has been breaking record after record for the last four months when it comes to weather milestones. After recording the wettest April in seven years, coldest May in 10 years and the wettest June in 10 years, Bengaluru has now seen the highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory data said.

“Bengaluru city IMD observatory sees highest 24 hours rainfall for the month of July in 14 years by recording 82.6 mm of rainfall last night! The city has also surpassed the average rainfall for July by recording 133.4 mm till date against an average of 116.4 mm,” a Twitter page called Bengaluru Weather tweeted.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), Sampangirama Nagar in east Bengaluru received the highest rainfall of 79.5 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am. on Thursday.

The KSNMDC said Pulakeshinagar in the east zone and Cottonpet in the west zone got 64.5mm rain each, while 70.5 mm rain was recorded at Hagadur in the Mahadevapura zone. The IMD AWS (automated weather station) said 30 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru fell within half an hour post midnight on July 21.

Bengaluru had recorded 198.5 mm of rainfall in the first 23 days of June, breaking a 10-year-old record and making the month the wettest in a decade.

Karnataka has been battered with heavy downpours lately, especially in the coastal districts. The state received 450.20 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 347.60 mm between June 1 and July 17, registering a deviation of nearly 30% additional rains that have caused widespread damage to life and property across the state.

