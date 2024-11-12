Bengaluru residents can now access e-khata services at all BangaloreOne centres at 45. Details: Report

In a new initiative, Bengaluru's civic administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has launched e-khata services at all BangaloreOne centres to make it easier for citizens to access property records. Here's everything you need to know about using these new services: Draft copies of e-khatas for approximately 22 lakh properties are now available on the BBMP website.

Affordable and accessible:

- Citizens can now access e-khata services at any BangaloreOne centre across Bengaluru, , the Deccan Herald reported.

- The service fee is only ₹45, a major relief from private cyber centres that may charge up to ₹5,000.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath spoke to the publication on the issue and said, “A lot of people complained to us that private cyber centres are charging up to ₹5,000 to provide e-khata-related services. Similar facilities will now be available at BangaloreOne centres for just ₹45.”

Simple process for document upload and final e-khata copy:

- Users can upload necessary documents and complete their application for the final e-khata copy at the center.

- A trained staff team is available to assist, ensuring that citizens without digital skills can easily access services.

Access to draft copies online:

- Draft copies of e-khatas for approximately 22 lakh properties are now available on the BBMP website.

- Citizens can view and verify their e-khata details without visiting BBMP's revenue department.

User-friendly complaint process: For any issues with e-khata applications, citizens can now also submit a one-page complaint form at the BangaloreOne help desk. This streamlined form includes essential details about the applicant and property, allowing for faster processing and support.

No extension for property tax scheme

Meanwhile, the BBMP’s One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, a relief initiative for property tax defaulters, will end on November 30, with no plans for an extension by the agency. The scheme allows significant savings on overdue property taxes, for example, paying ₹25,000 instead of ₹63,000. The BBMP is conducting an awareness campaign for commercial property owners to utilize the benefits before the deadline.

"We are conducting the drive of sealing down commercial establishments so that they are aware of the benefits of paying the dues immediately," Girinath said on the matter, as quoted in the report.