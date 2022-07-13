Bengaluru school accused of encroaching upon public roads, blamed for jams

Bengaluru continues to battle traffic woes, with long traffic jams being common to the commuters. A video shared by a city-based activist on the traffic jam has gone viral, this at a time when the traffic police are set to propose new initiatives to decongest the tech city before the impending local body elections.

Twitter user Shiv Domlur shared a video of the 12th main road in Indiranagar where a private school is situated. The road in front of the school is half taken up by a line of school buses and the commuters are jostling with each other, he alleged.

The activist criticised the long queue of vehicles in this patch, accusing the private schools of encroaching public roads. "Police treatment to citizens complaint. happened today at National public school, 12th main Indiranagar. Bishop's, Frank Anthony, New horizon encroach PUBLIC ROADS. JUSTICE????" he tweeted.

This comes days after the Bengaluru traffic police said they are targeting infamous bottlenecks such as the Hebbal junction in north Bengaluru. Traffic officials introduced a bunch of new rules for vehicular movement last week, which they claim have turned to be fruitful.

However, netizens urged authorities to scrap temporary fixes and restart the proposed widening of the road to give relief to frequent commuters of the junction. “Thousands of people get stuck every day at the #Hebbalflyover. I appeal once again to the Hon. @CMofKarnataka to restart the halted widening work of the Hebbal flyover. The current situation is unbearable, and we hope work begins soon,” Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda tweeted and shared a letter he wrote to the chief minister dated July 9 in this matter.

This elicited mixed responses from netizens, one of whom said, "One more lane, one more flyover over another flyover. No matter how many more lanes are added to this junction this mess will only grow bigger. Time to increase usage of public transport to reduce congestion all over Bengaluru."

Meanwhile, another user said the solution lies in suburban rail. “Sir, if suburban rail connects the airport terminal(s), then trains from all corners of the city reach the airport; people would rely less on cabs, & traffic reduces. Further, with suburban rail, metro, buses, & flights at one place, KIA would emerge as a complete transport hub.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his most recent visit to the Karnataka capital in late June laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited and long overdue suburban rail project in a bid to decongest and ease traffic jams in the city.