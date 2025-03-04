Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya opposes Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, calls it a ‘power grab’

The Congress-led Karnataka government is set to introduce the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Bill in the upcoming Budget Session, but the proposal has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who termed it a "power grab" that undermines local governance. BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(HT FILE)

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the MP argued that the bill violates the essence of the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, which was meant to decentralize power.

"The GBG Bill overturns the very essence of local governance by creating a Greater Bengaluru Authority, an unelected council with the Chief Minister at its helm, rendering elected BBMP corporators powerless," he wrote.

The MP accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of sidelining elected representatives through the proposed bill. According to him, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which will be controlled by the CM, the Bengaluru Development Minister, and bureaucrats, will allow MLAs to dominate municipal affairs, diminishing the role of local governance.

"Bengaluru already has a Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) for urban planning. Instead of strengthening it, the government is creating a parallel, unelected body with unchecked powers, leading to confusion and inefficiency," he said.

One of the most controversial aspects of the bill is the proposal to split BBMP into 10 municipal corporations. The MP argued that this move would only increase costs, duplicate budgets, and create financial mismanagement rather than improving governance.

"Splitting BBMP will not solve Bengaluru’s governance issues. Instead, it will lead to higher administrative costs, inefficiency, and confusion over revenue distribution," he warned.

BBMP seeks public feedback

Recently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited citizens to actively participate in shaping the governance of Greater Bengaluru.

The proposed legislation aims to restructure urban governance by streamlining administration, creating up to ten city corporations, strengthening ward committees, and ensuring greater political accountability in public service authorities.

