Bengaluru start-up partners with electric mobility provider in major EV push
In a major boost to the EV sector in Bengaluru, a local start-up called Log9 Materials has partnered with Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd, which provides electric mobility service solutions to make easily accessible rapid charging batteries.
Electric vehicles have gained market interest of late as the world moves toward cleaner forms of energy amid fast and unpredictable climate change. Log9, which is a battery-technology and deep-technology start-up will be making RapidX batteries for Indeanta’s two and three-wheeler EV platforms.
The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which they will be deploying more than 15,000 Rapid electric vehicles, including both two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs. These vehicles will be powered by Log9’s InstaCharge battery technology across various parts of India in the next three years, The Indian Express reported.
The partners are also aiming at introducing their technology at sea ports and logistic companies as most of their vehicles will include cargo EV fleets, which will be used for logistics and last-mile delivery operations.
The Indian Express quoted Log9's co-founder and COO, Kartik Hajela, as saying that the collaboration with Indeanta is with the objective to mainly integrate their electric fleets at scale with Log9’s batteries. This will go a long way in minimizing the downtime of these vehicles, optimizing delivery cycles, offering power, performance and peace of mind to the end users. “Together Log9 and Indeanta hope to push to transform the delivery and logistics ecosystem of the nation towards a more responsible and sustainable model,” he told.
Indeanta also pledged their commitment towards the environment and said that we have to reduce our dependence on exported EV battery cells. Saying that Log9 is the perfect partner in this regard, Indeanta founder and CEO Aaron Dsouza said Log9 is already doing great work in the industry. Through the partnership, Log9 will be providing its climate-friendly and safe fast-charging batteries for Indeanta's fleet of three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs, he said.
After a slight surge, new Covid-19 cases begin to stabilise in Maharashtra
PUNE After a slight surge reported in the new Covid-19 cases in the state, the number of cases has now stabilised. The number of deaths reported in the state has also gone down to less than 2 per day. In the past one week, only 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state. As 1,152 new cases were reported, the case fatality rate stood at 0.86%.
Heatwave: Delhi parents demand changed school timings, advanced summer breaks
Last week, the Centre issued a health advisory that comprised do's and don'ts for the public. It also urged states and union territories (UTs) to review their health preparedness for availability of ample quantities of essential medicines and necessary equipment while ensuring enough drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
Mumbai civic body wants to check MP Navneet Rana's flat for illegal construction
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued notice to inspect the Khar West apartment of Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her spouse and MLA Ravi Rana. A BMC official said the notice, issued under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, is similar to the ones sent to Union minister Narayan Rane and Khushi Belmondo building in Santacruz West, where Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj owns multiple flats.
Mumbai Police seizes loudspeakers from MNS office, detains party leader
Officers of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday seized loudspeakers from the office of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena amid tension over Thackeray recent call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed by then. The MNS' Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others were also detained as part of the exercise.
Beat the Delhi heat in this auto with a garden on its roof | VIDEO
A searing heatwave has left people in national capital Delhi - where temperatures have touched 45 degrees Celsius - leaving residents gasping for breath, gulping down cooling drinks and rushing to find any shade they can. Auto-rickshaw driver Mahendra Kumar has converted his auto in a literal garden - with an assortment of shrubs, small plants, flowers on top - to give his customers a 'cool ride'.
