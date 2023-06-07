Karnataka’s Infrastructure and Industries minister MB Patil held a review meeting with the officials of K RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company of Karnataka) on Tuesday and directed them to extend Bengaluru’s suburban rail project to neighboring towns. He said that the decision was taken to increase the ease of connectivity to the IT capital from the surrounding towns. Bengaluru suburban rail project to be extended to Kolar, Mysuru and Gauribidanur(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

According to the K RIDE department, the suburban rail project will now be extended to Mysuru, Gauribidanur - Hindupur and Kolar areas and the minister ordered the officials to revise the plan. MB Patil tweeted, “I held a review meeting for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) and suggested taking steps for its speedy implementation. The project will transform transportation for residents living in the outskirts and suburban areas, resolving daily traffic congestion problems.”

The minister also said that the long-awaited suburban rail project will be a game changer in dealing with traffic congestion of Karnataka’s capital. “Bengaluru Suburban Rail is a project of immense potential; it will be a game changer for the people of suburban areas around the city. In future, the suburban train will run with a time frequency of 10 minutes and it covers most of the parts in Bengaluru,” said MB Patil.

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the suburban rail system in Bengaluru. He then said that the long-delayed project will be implemented in just around 40 months. According to the previous plan, the total route length of 148.17 km will be built at a cost of Rs. 15,767 crore through a combination of project financing and land monetisation. 57 new stations were in the plan and almost 60% of the places were designed to have multi-modal connectivity.