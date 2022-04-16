Bengaluru to face power cuts on April 16 and 17: Here's a list of areas

Various areas of Bengaluru are scheduled to face power cuts this weekend, on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17. This is for the city's electricity board BESCOM to carry out maintenance works, BESCOM officials have told The News Minute.

Below are the areas that will face outages on Saturday, April 16:

West Zone: Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, BGS Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected. Power outages will occur from 10 am to about 5 pm. In the South zone, areas including Swagath Theatre Main Road in Tilaknagar, 22nd main road of Jayanagar 4th T Block, and 36th cross of Jayanagar 4th Block will be affected on Saturday between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Other areas in the South zone under the HSR division including Vaddarapalya, Shankara Layout, Thalaghattapura, and Ramaiah City main road will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

East Zone: M S Ramaiah North City, Bhattarahalli, Ayyappanagara, S R Layout, Nala Road and surroundings in Indiranagar, Parmeswari Temple, Kanakadasa Circle, K G Pura main road, Baba Lane and Udaynagar, between 10 am and 5 pm. In the North zone, areas such as Hesaraghatta main road, Kalyananagar, Ravindranagara, Jakkur main road, Bagalur main road, Anandnagar, SBM Colony, Kempapura, Vinayaka Layout 1st and 2nd stage, and Kaverinagara, between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

Below are the areas that will face outages on Sunday, April 17:

South Zone: MICO Layout police station and surroundings, 16th main road BTM Layout, KPRC Layout, Jayanagar East End main road, Gottigere, Shanthinikethan Layout, New Horizon College road, Vivekananda Layout, Krupanidhi College road, Kundalahalli, Sakara Hospital road, Tavarekere main road, Madiwala VP road and Chikkaadugodi, where power supply may get disrupted from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

East Zone: Umar Nagar, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, K Narayanapura, Dommasandra Road, Krupanidhi College road, Gouthampura, Cambridge Layout, Jogupalya and surrounding areas, Pai Layout, Varthur Road, Hoysala Nagar and Kodihalli 2nd main, will see power cuts between 11 am and 4 pm.

West Zone: BEL Layout 1st and 2nd stage, Ullal Nagar, Marutinagar, Robin Theatre Circle, TP Main Road, BHEL Layout, Uttarahalli, Prashanthanagara, Nagarbhavi 9th block, Kamakshipalya, Vrushabhavati Nagar, Sunkadakatte and Chandra Layout will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

North Zone: T Dassarahalli, Nrupathunga road, Mallasandra, Baba Nagar, RT Nagar, Kodigehalli, MS Palya Circle, Air Force Road, Hesaraghatta, Mavallipura and Manjunatha Nagar will be affected from 10 am to 5 pm.