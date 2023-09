Bengaluru to face power disruptions till September end; Check areas, timings

Bengaluru city is likely to witness some more scheduled power interruptions this month end, as power supply companies have undertaken several maintenance projects, according to data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website. Many areas are expected to be affected till Saturday.

The BESCOM schedules power outages frequently in the Karnataka capital. (Satish Bate/ HT PHOTO)

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 4 pm.

The areas that are set to see power cuts on all days till Saturday are:

Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

September 27, Wednesday:

MC Layout, Near BDA Complex, CHBS Layout and Marenahalli.

September 28, Thursday:

Bilankote area, Hosahalli, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Kulavanahalli Gramapanchath, Harebomanahalli Gramapanchath, Gundenahalli, Kulavanahalli Gramapanchath and Harebomanahalli Gramapanchath.

September 30, Saturday:

Budhihal, Kachanahalli, Veeraranjipura, Bhuvaneshwari, Yaramanchanahalli, Fidelity, Philips, Icubator, Ibm D4 Block, Ibm D1 & D2 Block, Ibm D3 Block, F2 Block, L6 Siemens, Manyatha Residency, B.t.s Loucent, Anz H Block, C4 Block, Godrej Apartment, Hebbal Kempapura, Vinyaka Layout, Chiranjeevi Layout, Venkategowda Layout, Jnc, L5 Nokia Block, G1 Block, Mfar, Madhuvana M2 Block, Rachenahalli, Srirampura, Chamundeshwari Layout, Royal Enclave, Mestri Palya, Thanisandra, Snn Clermont Apartment, Karle, B. Narayanapura Cross, Bds Layout, Mantri Lithos, Coffee Board Layout, Fathima Layout, Amarjhothi Layout and Mariyanna Palya.

