Into The Light: Gonda village embraces electric illumination after 75 years of darkness

LUCKNOW For the first time in her life, 52-year-old Phula Devi experienced the sweet joy of taking an evening stroll in her native Ramgarh Vantaangia village without the lurking fear of wild animals hiding in the dark. Since India gained independence, Ramgarh Vantaangia village in Gonda had remained shrouded in darkness due to the lack of electricity. (Representational photo)

Since India gained independence, Ramgarh Vantaangia village in Gonda had remained shrouded in darkness due to the lack of electricity. However, this situation was rectified on Thursday under the supervision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as the authorities successfully completed the electrification process.

“I could never have imagined such a transformation in my lifetime. Witnessing our village lit up in the evening is truly heartwarming. Moving around after dusk was inconceivable until now,” expressed Phula Devi.

On the occasion, several villagers raised slogans praising the CM for bringing electricity connection to their village after more than 75 years of Independence. The CM personally monitored the entire electrification process.

Aligning with the CM’s commitment to uplift marginalised sections of society, Neha Sharma, the district magistrate of Gonda, took the initiative to integrate the Vantangiya community into the mainstream development. After conducting an inspection of Ramgarh Vantangiya village on June 16, she formulated a comprehensive development strategy.

“My foremost priority is to extend the benefits of welfare schemes to the Vantangiya community,” asserted the DM. She further elaborated, “During my visit, members of the Vantangiya community voiced their concern about the absence of electricity in their village. I promptly instructed the relevant department to install poles and lights along the main village pathway, bringing illumination to the village for the first time.”

Thrilled by the electrification, 16-year-old Mamta expressed her delight at being able to study under electric lamps. Similarly, Santram, a 40-year-old resident, revealed, “Previously, we used to spend around ₹20,000 annually on generators for lighting during the Navratri festival at the village temple. Now, this expenditure will be saved.”

Simultaneously, the road construction work in the village is nearing completion. Neha Sharma assured that the approach road to Ramgarh Vantangiya village will soon be connected, facilitating better accessibility.

Notably, the Vantangiya community was originally relocated to the Gonda forests of the Purvanchal region by the British. Families within the Vantangiya community, who previously sustained themselves by cutting and selling firewood, were granted the right to vote for the first time after India’s independence.

Nonetheless, even after seven decades of independence, their existence remained unrecognised in revenue records, resulting in their isolation from mainstream society and development.

In 2018, the CM had designated Vantangiya-dominated villages as revenue villages, effectively integrating them into the mainstream. This strategic move enabled the forest village residents to avail essential services such as roads, rations, electricity, water, education, healthcare, and other basic amenities.