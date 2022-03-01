Bengaluru to face water disruption on March 3: Check full list of areas
On March 3, Thursday, water supply will be disrupted in several areas of the city from 6am to midnight because of the pipeline-linking work being done by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
"It (pipeline-linking) would connect the 1,350mm Cauvery 4th stage 1st phase pipeline near Gublala to the 18-million-litre reservoir constructed in the extended area of 6th stage Banashankari," the BWSSB said in a press release on Monday.
Furthermore, the agency will clear the obstruction near the third stage raw-water channel and install weir plates near the aerator of the new 300mld water treatment plant (WTP) to facilitate flow toward the third stage WTP, according to the BWSSB.
Several areas have benefited from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) pipeline-linking work. Here is the list of areas that would be affected:
North Bengaluru
Bytarayanapura
Malleshwaram
Kumarapark
Jayamahal
Sheshadripuram
Sadashivanagar
Palace Guttahalli
Sanjayanagar
Dollars Colony
Geddalahalli
Boopasandra
Kavalbyrasandra
RT Nagar
Anandanagar
Sultanpalya
Shettihalli
Kammagondanahal
Bagalagunte
T. Dasarahalli
SBM Layout
Rajajinagar
Mahalakshmi Layout
Nandini Layout
Goragunte Palya
Shankar Nagar
Shankarmatha
Agrahara
Dasarahalli
South Bengaluru
Chamarajpet
Bank colony
Gavipuram
Hanumanthnagara
Girinagar
Neelasandra
Srinagar
Banashankari
Jali Mohalla
PVR Road
KG Halli
BTM Layout
Madivala
Dairy Circle
Maruthi Nagar
Nimhans
Mallasandra
BHCS Layout
Happy Valley, part of BDA Layout
Uttarahalli
Bellandur
Ibbalur
koramangala 1st Block, 4th Block, 4th C Block, J Block
Venkatapura
Teachers Colony
Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra Extension
ST Bed Area,
part of Jayanagar 4th T Block,
Arsu Colony,
Thilaknagar,
NEI Layout,
East End A & B Main Roads
Krishnappa Garden and BHEL Layout
BTM 2nd Stage
Mico Layout
NS Palya
Gurappanpalya
Sudguntepalya
Bismillah Nagar
J P Nagar 4th to 8th stages
Puttenahalli
Jaraganahalli
RBI Layout
Panduranga Nagara
Arakere
Doresani Palya
Kottanuru Dinne
Venkatadri Layout
Chunchaghatta
Konanakunte
Supreme Residency Layout
Papiah Garden and surrounding places
Central Bengaluru
Gandhinagar
Vasanthanagar
High Grounds
Sampangiramnagar
Town Hall
Lalbagh Road
Cubbonpete
Sunkalpete
Kumbarapete
Cottonpete
Chikpete
Bharathinagara
St Johns Road
Infantry Road
Shivajinagar
SP Road
SJP Road
OT Pete
East Bengaluru
Frazer Town
MM Road
Nethaji Road
Coles Road
Coxtown
Vivekanand Nagar
Maruthisevanagar
P&T Colony
DJ Halli
Nagawara
Samadhana Nagar
Pillanna Garden- 1st,2nd and 3rd stage
Lingarajpura
MG Road
HAL 2nd Stage
Indiranagar
Jeevanbhimanagar
Ulsoor
Jogupalya
Deenabandhunagara
Military campus ASC Center
Siddhartha Colony
Lake City
Nadamma Layout
Rotary Nagar
Kodichikkanahalli Village
HSR Layout 1st to 7th sectors
Agara Village
Mangammanapalya
Madina Nagara
ITI Layout Hosa Palya
Bande Palya
West Bengaluru
HMT Ward
Peenya 2nd Stage, 3rd Stage, 4th Phase
Rajagopal Nagar
Ganapathi Nagar
MEI Colony
Lakshmidevi Nagar
Chandra Layout
BEML Layout 1st to 5th Stage
Nagarbhavi
Annapoorneshwari Nagar
Vishweshwarayya Layout all stages
BEL Layout all stages
Mallathahalli
Ulala
D Group Layout
Railway Layout
Byadarahalli
Rajajinagar 6th Block
Basaveshwar Nagar
Manjunath Nagar
Prakash Nagar
Kurubarahalli
Kamala Nagar
Kamakshipalya
BEML Layout
KHB Colony
Shivanagar
