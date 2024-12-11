Bengaluru to see moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert till December 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts on Wednesday, Just a week after Cyclone Fengal's rains receded. Bengaluru and nearby districts in southern Karnataka are bracing for another spell of rainfall, expected to last four days starting from Wednesday. IMD predicted widespread moderate rainfall across Karnataka due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

IMD predicted widespread moderate rainfall across Karnataka due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Several districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara, have been placed under a yellow alert until December 13. Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to lash Dakshina Kannada and Udupi until December 14.

Speaking to The Times of India, GS Patil, an IMD scientist said, "Moisture-laden winds triggered by cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal are causing rainfall across Karnataka. We expect moderate to heavy downpours, especially in the coastal and southern regions of the state.”

Rainfall has already been reported in districts like Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Gadag, and Gangapur in Kalaburagi on Monday. Steady showers are predicted in coastal, southern, and parts of northern Karnataka over the next two days.

Several districts, including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Koppal, and Raichur, experienced a significant dip in minimum temperatures, dropping by 4-6°C. Chikkamagaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4°C.

In Bengaluru, temperatures are expected to range between 18°C and 30°C in the coming days. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of heavy rain and follow updates from local authorities.

Since the emergence of cyclone Fengal, Bengaluru has seen a dip in temperatures, coupled with light to moderate showers, offering much-needed relief from the usual warm climate. While the city experiences moderate rain, coastal regions of Karnataka are bearing the brunt of the cyclone with more intense downpours.