Bengaluru metro and other public transport services to operate today amid public holiday

As confusion erupted on the operation of the Bengaluru metro on Wednesday after the Karnataka government declared a public holiday, Namma Metro announced that the metro services will run as usual. All BMTC and KSRTC buses will also run as per schedule and holiday is only restricted to schools, colleges and other government offices. Namma Metro announced that the metro services will run as usual on Wednesday. (PTI File)

In an announcement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “Despite the public holiday declared for the sad demise of former CM Shri S. M. Krishna, #NammaMetro will run as per the usual schedule tomorrow. Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed, but Metro services are available.” The metro services, including the other transport services, resumed as usual in the morning.

Why a public holiday?

The Karnataka government declared a public holiday for all educational institutions in the state and government offices on Wednesday in honour of former chief minister SM Krishna (92), who died in the early hours of Tuesday. The last rites of the stalwart leader will be conducted today at Maddur, the home town of SM Krishna.

Meanwhile, banks in Karnataka will remain open on December 11 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not issue any official directive. No notification has been released declaring it a bank holiday, so regular banking services will continue.

SM Krishna had been suffering from age-related issues for a while, and he was even admitted to the hospital multiple times. SM Krishna’s family relative and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar is looking after the arrangements for the last rites of the veteran leader with full state honours.

The Karnataka government has already announced three days (Dec 10-12) of state mourning as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna. Public entertainment programs are banned across the state during this period, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast in all government buildings.