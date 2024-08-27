Bengaluru traffic cops to hit the streets with commuters to understand, solve road chaos

In a bid to enhance daily travel in Bengaluru, the city's traffic police are embarking on an innovative initiative. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Bengaluru South, Traffic division, introduced the 'Join The Commute' campaign, an effort aimed at experiencing traffic challenges of commuters first hand. Bengaluru traffic news: The 'Join The Commute' initiative aims to gather real-time insights to improve congestions in the city. (Representative Photo)

“Today, we are launching a new initiative. Join the Commute I will be accompanying citizens on their daily commutes to experience the traffic challenges first hand and work on finding real solutions Let’s make Bengaluru’s roads safer together! Scan the QR code to join” he posted on social media site ‘X’.

The DCP also spoke to reporters about the initiative and said commuters can sign up online, and police officials will join them on their routes during peak hours to observe and discuss traffic conditions. The campaign, initially focused on Bengaluru South, may expand to other areas based on its success. The DCP also plans to include the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, in these rides and use a body-worn camera to document the experience, he told Moneycontrol.

"I’m planning to select two to three people daily, depending on availability, during morning and evening peak hours. We will inform them in advance about the plan,” he said, as quoted in the report.

Participants will provide details about their daily routes and preferred transport modes through the campaign’s website (jointhecommutebstp.in). The insights gathered will help the traffic police address issues like parking violations, footpath riding, and traffic signal timings, aiming to improve overall traffic management and road safety.

Leveraging feedback from commuters and observations by the DCP, Bengaluru traffic police aims to create real-time solutions to enhance traffic flow and boost road safety. Bengaluru, which topped the congestion charts in India for 2023, is seeing a concerted effort to tackle its traffic challenges, with the city ranked sixth globally in traffic congestion, according to a recent TomTom report.