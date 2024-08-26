PUC grad with a ‘taste of luxury’ hits 5-star spa after robbing cab driver in Bengaluru, arrested: Report

In a twist worthy of a movie script, a man carjacked a cab, took the driver’s money, and then indulged in a five-star spa session in Bengaluru before getting nabbed by the police. On the early morning of August 16, 25-year-old Moeed Ali Khan from Wilson Garden booked a ride through Namma Yatri, the Deccan Herald reported. Bengaluru police said the suspect, a PUC graduate, had a “taste for luxury”. (HT File)

Little did his cab driver, Ravikumar, 21, know that this ride would turn into a high-stakes adventure. The journey began innocuously with Khan enjoying a tour of Marathahalli, Hebbal flyover, and then Nandi Hills. By 7:30 am, the pair stopped at a cafe for breakfast, the report noted. But around 11 am, the trip took a dark turn. Khan, wielding a knife, threatened Ravikumar, forcibly obtained his phone’s password, and transferred ₹10,000 from the driver’s account, the publication stated.

With his new ride in tow, Khan drove off but not before taking a detour to a luxury hotel in central Bengaluru. It was there, amid plush surroundings, that Khan’s spree came to a halt. CK Baba, Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural said he was apprehended within hours as he exited the hotel, as quoted in the report.

Khan now faces charges under Section 309(4) for robbery. During questioning, he revealed his spa retreat, a rather unconventional touch to his criminal escapade. Police said the suspect, a PUC graduate, had a “taste for luxury”.

Following the incident, CK Baba stressed the need for enhanced safety measures, advocating for emergency SOS systems in cabs to prevent such bold misadventures in the future. "Tamper-proof in-car cameras with audio should be installed. This will make it safe for both drivers and passengers and deter criminal behaviour,” he told the publication.

"When somebody is being threatened, using a phone will only escalate the matter and threaten safety. It is also technologically possible to share the live location when the alert is issued. There is a need for safety training for drivers to recognise suspicious behaviour," he added.