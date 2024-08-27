Flipkart sends Bengaluru man an unexpected gift after his 13-minute laptop delivery post goes viral

A Bengaluru man's post about his incredibly fast laptop delivery recently went viral, leading to a surprise gift from the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Sunny R Gupta, a software developer, posted about receiving his laptop just 13 minutes after ordering through Flipkart Minutes. His tweet generated significant online buzz, prompting Flipkart to send him a laptop bag as a thank you for the attention that his post attracted. The e-commerce giant responded with a thank-you gift, a laptop bag, for the buzz his post created.(X?@sunnykgupta)

Gupta took to social media site X to update and clarify that his viral post was not part of a marketing stunt or promotional effort. “I wanted to take a moment to address the recent buzz around my posts about receiving a laptop delivery within 13 minutes from Flipkart. I want to clarify that this was not a marketing stunt or a planned promotion,” he posted.

The story began when he decided to test out a new delivery feature on Flipkart. He runs a local meetup group called "Impromptu BLR Meetups". During a casual gathering at Starbucks, Gupta was browsing for a new Windows laptop. He came across a model on Flipkart that matched his budget and needs, and noticed an intriguing new feature promising delivery within 15 minutes. Curious about this rapid delivery option, Gupta placed an order, expecting it to be a more convenient alternative to the usual wait time.

Gupta’s laptop arrived in just 13 minutes, a feat he immediately shared on social media. His post, filled with genuine surprise and excitement, quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and drawing significant media attention.

"I want to emphasize that I had no incentive to create a viral moment or engaging in any marketing ploy," Gupta stated in the update post. He explained that his post was simply a reflection of his genuine amazement at the rapid delivery service.

The unexpected buzz around Gupta’s experience did not go unnoticed by Flipkart. In response to the viral nature of his post, the company’s marketing team reached out with a gesture of appreciation, sending Gupta a laptop bag as a token of thanks for the attention his experience had generated.

Gupta also expressed his enjoyment of the attention his post received and thanked his followers for their support and understanding.