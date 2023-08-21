Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Cops alert commuters on a working day
- As the metro work at Outer Ring Road is going on, the traffic cops warned about the slow movement of vehicles in a few areas of the city.
The Bengaluru traffic returns on a Monday morning with various employees reaching to the office after a weekend. As the metro work at Outer Ring Road is going on, the traffic cops warned about the slow movement of vehicles in a few areas of the city. Stay on this page for more live updates on Bengaluru traffic.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 09:56 AM
Skywalk at Bellandur bus stop removed
The popular sky walk which acted as connection to various IT parks in Bellandur has been removed. The metro work has begun on one of the busiest areas of Bengaluru and traffic congestions might affect the IT employees.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 09:34 AM
Waterlogging at Panthur underpass, traffic movement slowed down
The Panthur underpass near Bellandur is waterlogged after a slight rain and the traffic slowed down on monday morning. The police are on spot and trying to clear the vehicles.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 09:16 AM
Slow moving traffic near Domlur towards Command Hospital
Bengaluru traffic police said that there is a slow moving traffic near Domlur water tank and alerted people who are going that way. In X, the traffic police wrote, “Slow-moving traffic due to a vehicle offroad near Domlur water tank junction towards Command Hospital. It will be removed shortly. Kindly co-operate.”
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 09:11 AM
Metro foot over bridge work begins at KR Puram, traffic to be affected
Bengaluru traffic police said that the work for foot over bridge of KR Puram metro station will interupt the traffic on Outer Ring Road. The traffic cops also warned of congestions on the way towards Marathahalli on Outer Ring Road.