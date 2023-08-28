Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Metro works interrupt traffic on ORR
The metro work at Outer Ring Road is going on at a full pace and the traffic cops warned about the slow movement of vehicles.
The Bengaluru traffic returns on a Monday morning with various employees reaching to the office after a weekend. As the metro work at Outer Ring Road is going on, the traffic cops warned about the slow movement of vehicles in a few areas of the city. Stay on this page for more live updates on Bengaluru traffic.
- Aug 28, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Cops warn of traffic snarls at Bellandur
The Bengaluru traffic police alerted the commuters about the slow movement of traffic at IT hub Bellandur. As the area is home for many IT parks, a large number of vehicles ply through the area and the ongoing metro construction has further slowed down the traffic movement.
In an X post, Bengaluru traffic police said, “Traffic advisory due to BMRCL construction in ORR, Bellandur to D B Halli traffic movement is slow, Commuters please co operate with us.”