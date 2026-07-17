Leopard cub spotted near sector 54 residential society in Gurugram

A leopard cub was spotted twice during the night on Tuesday near Ridgeview IFS Society in Gurugram’s sector 54, prompting concern among residents and alerting forest officials, residents told HT. Residents also linked the sighting to increasing encroachment in the Aravalli forest. (HT photo)

To be sure, the condominium is located on the edge of the Aravalli forest in sector 54. However, residents said Tuesday night’s incident marked the first time a leopard had been spotted in the immediate vicinity of the residential complex.

Savithri Lakshmanan, a resident and secretary of the condominium’s management committee, said the matter has been brought to the attention of the forest department.

“Around 3am, our security guards spotted a leopard cub near the entrance of the society and immediately alerted residents. We have advised residents to remain cautious during the night and avoid venturing out unnecessarily,” she said.

Residents also linked the sighting to increasing encroachment in the Aravalli forest.

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“From our balconies, we can see illegal encroachments, including huts and semi-permanent structures that have come up within the forest area,” she said, adding that such activities could be contributing to increased human-wildlife interactions.

Residents of Ridgeview IFS Society had also written to the forest department earlier this month, urging officials to conduct an inspection and take action against alleged illegal encroachments in the Aravalli forest, including the demolition of unauthorised structures.

The letter also read that there had been several instances of open fires reported in the Aravalli forest, raising concerns over environmental degradation and threats to wildlife habitat.

Raj Kumar Jangra, divisional wildlife officer (DWO), shared that he received complaints from the residents and sent a team for inspection.

Surinder Dangi, divisional forest officer (DFO), said the department had been receiving reports of the leopard’s presence in the area for nearly a week.

“This is what has come to our notice. Although the area does not fall under our jurisdiction, the leopard has been seen moving around and has not displayed any aggressive behaviour. We have instructed people not to harm the animal, and inspections are being carried out,” he said.