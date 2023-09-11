Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: The transport unions have announced a strike on Monday and all private cabs, taxis, maxis and autorickshaws will stay off the road till the midnight of Monday. On the working day, the bandh will show the impact the employees who will be commuting to the work.

Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Police alert with advisory on bandh day.

Bengaluru police have made all the arrangements to manage the traffic as extra buses and personal vehicles will be on the road. The transport unions have also called for a rally in Central Bengaluru region and traffic congestions are expected in those areas as well.

The Karnataka government has made arrangements to tackle the strike by deciding to ply more buses on various routes, nevertheless, the commuters could face some inconvenience as they navigate through the expected rush during Monday's busy hours.

