Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Police alert with advisory on bandh day
- Bengaluru police have made all the arrangements to manage the traffic as extra buses and personal vehicles will be on the road.
Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: The transport unions have announced a strike on Monday and all private cabs, taxis, maxis and autorickshaws will stay off the road till the midnight of Monday. On the working day, the bandh will show the impact the employees who will be commuting to the work.
Bengaluru police have made all the arrangements to manage the traffic as extra buses and personal vehicles will be on the road. The transport unions have also called for a rally in Central Bengaluru region and traffic congestions are expected in those areas as well.
The Karnataka government has made arrangements to tackle the strike by deciding to ply more buses on various routes, nevertheless, the commuters could face some inconvenience as they navigate through the expected rush during Monday's busy hours.
- Mon, 11 Sep 2023 08:51 AM
Traffic diversions will be made at Ananda Rao circle: Police
The Bengaluru police advised that the vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle to move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road. Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle should proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle.
- Mon, 11 Sep 2023 08:29 AM
Central Bengaluru commuters to stay alert. Routes to avoid
1. Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram
2. Vehicles coming from Goodshed road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre.
- Mon, 11 Sep 2023 08:10 AM
Use public transport for avoid inconvenience: BMTC
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has advised the commuters to prefer public buses as their choice of commute on bandh day. The BMTC is also running extra bus services in all directions, including on the Outer Ring Road where many tech parks are located.
As the corporate taxi associations are also participating the the strike, many offices have announced work from home for the employees but a few employees still have to go to the office.
- Mon, 11 Sep 2023 07:58 AM
Avoid these four roads today: Bengaluru Police
Bengaluru police advised the commuters to avoid the below four roads on Monday as there might be a rally conducted by the protesters.
- KG Road
- Sheshadri Road
- GT Road
- Roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus Stand