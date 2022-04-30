Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru weather update: April 29 was hottest day of the year, expect rain

Bengaluru witnessed the hottest weather today with City max (till 1:45 pm) - 35.2c.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByAswetha Anil

Bengaluru witnessed hottest day of the year today with city's maximum temperature touching 35.2 degrees celsius till 1:45 pm. The City is enduring an unexpected rise in temperature since the onset of summer with an average temperature ranging between 34°C and 36°C last week, with April being the hottest month.

Going by temperature records at various weather stations in and around Bengaluru, Kasturi Nagar WS reported 35.6 degrees celsius and Pride Orchid WS, near Whitefield, recorded 37.3 degrees celsius. 

IMD officials were reported as saying, this year’s temperatures are comparatively lower due to convectional rainfall and this is not a heatwave as the temperature is just 1 to 2 degrees celsius above normal. For a Heatwave, the max temperature should be at least 4.5 degrees celsius above normal.

The residents are battling a double whammy with unbearable summer heat and incessant power cuts making things worse in the city, as power demand intensifies. Rain relief is on its way with the city expected to receive scattered rainfall in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its bulletin on Friday, April 29, IMD has forecasted rain and thundershowers for the next 24 hours beginning. The sky is likely to be cloudy on Saturday, April 30, in light of this. Further, on Sunday, May 1, rain and thundershowers would be very likely once again.

