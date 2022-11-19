Bengaluru will be India's 'economic capital' in 5 years: CM Bommai

Bengaluru will be India’s "economic capital" in the next five years, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted on Friday. Calling the people of the state capital "hard-working", he expressed confidence in them for taking the state economy to the highest level in the country. Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai said, “Karnataka has always been in the top position in attracting foreign investments and startups. The investors and entrepreneurs are now eyeing places around Bengaluru. The state also maintains a good ranking in the fields of agriculture, technology and economy. All this combined can elevate the tech capital as the economic capital in the next five years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Mumbai is hailed as India's financial capital.

Bommai also suggested that innovators must use the technology for the betterment of mankind. “I am highly confident about our engineers and scientists, and their hard work. Modern technology must be used for the betterment of mankind and for building a great society. Each person can be a part of the change and s/he must carry self-confidence without the fear of losing," he underlined.

Earlier on the first day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai announced that his government is planning to build six new cities across Karnataka. “Due to rapid urbanization, our government is planning to decentralize the development in Karnataka. A total of six new cities will be constructed soon in the state which will boost the economy and productivity of Karnataka," he shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also announced a startup park near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which will inspire the aspiring entrepreneurs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON