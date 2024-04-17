A woman in Bengaluru was fined with ₹1.36 lakh for multiple traffic violations, said a report in The Times of India. A total of 270 traffic violations were recorded on her Activa scooter which include triple riding, wrong side driving, riding without helmet and signal jumps. Bengaluru woman fined ₹ 1.36 lakh for multiple traffic violations: Report(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

According to the report, many CCTV cameras in the city captured the movements of the woman on her scooter where she was seen not following any traffic rules. The cops reportedly sent notices to her and asked her to clear all the pending challans on her scooter.

This is not the first time Bengaluru police to catch violators who have been fleeing without paying long-pending traffic fines. The drive to book such offenders has been going on in all parts of the city, and cops are acting strict on making the violators pay the fines. Several notices are also sent to violators with more than ₹50,000 pending fines on their two-wheelers and vehicles.

In February, Bengaluru traffic police found a whopping ₹3.2 lakh fine on a single two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanagar in the city. The police told the owner to clear the dues as soon as possible and warned him of facing the consequences if he didn’t pay the pending fines.

A few weeks ago, joint commissioner of police, MN Anucheth, said 2,681 vehicles in the city have accumulated fines above the ₹50,000 threshold for traffic violations.