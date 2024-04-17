The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will start constructing two new lanes for the Hebbal flyover, and traffic police have announced diversions starting from Wednesday. The K.R. Puram ramp near the Hebbal flyover will be dismantled to construct new lanes on the flyover. Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to get two new lanes. Here are traffic diversions(Trinetra photography)

Here are the traffic diversions

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “Commuters from Nagavara (ORR) going towards the city via Mekhri circle are requested to go to Hebbal circle below the flyover, take right towards Kodigehalli, and then take U-turn to join the service road and further join the loop towards city.”

The commuters who travel from KR Puram are also requested to use alternative roads like IOC-Mukunda Theatre Road, Lingarajapuram flyover route and Nagavara-Tannery Road in north Bengaluru.

The Airport travellers from KR Puram, Hennur, HRBR layout, Banasawadi, KG Halli and surrounding areas are requested to use the Hennur - Bagalur Road to reach the airport.

Commuters moving from KR Puram towards Yeshwantpur can move straight below Hebbal flyover towards BEL circle and take a left turn at BEL circle to reach Sadashivanagar PS Junction and take a right turn and move towards IISc and onwards to Yashawanthapur.

The traffic diversions in north Bengaluru’s crucial bottleneck area are expected to increase the congestion, and extra traffic cops will be deployed for a smoother flow of vehicles.