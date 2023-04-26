Bengaluru woman jumps off from a speeding bike taxi, alleges groping. Video

A Bengaluru woman jumped off from a fast-moving Rapido bike taxi after she was allegedly groped and harassed by the driver. A case has been registered by the Bengaluru police and the accused is arrested.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the 30-year-old woman who works as an architect booked a Rapido bike taxi to Indiranagar on April 21. The driver took the phone of the woman for a One Time Password (OTP) and changed the location. While he started heading towards a different location, the woman retaliated but he did not respond. She even snatched her phone from the driver and alerted her friend for some help. However, she also complained that she was groped by the driver, and she jumped off from a speeding bike near BMS college. The CCTV footage that went viral shows a girl falling on a road from a bike after she attempted to escape.

The police identified the accused as Deepak Rao whose native is Andhra Pradesh and works as a Rapido driver in Bengaluru. “We arrested the accused, and he is now in judicial custody. He tried to change the location of the woman and misbehaved with her. Cases of Sexual harassment, kidnapping, intent to outrage her modesty and causing hurt by endangering life have been booked on him,” a senior police officer told the publication.

