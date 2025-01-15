Bengaluru woman stranded with dead phone, asks stranger for help. Here’s what happened next

A Bengaluru woman’s late-night ride took an unexpected turn when a stranger stepped in to help. The incident, which unfolded in Indiranagar, is a reminder of the city’s warmth. A 22-year-old intern who recently moved to Bengaluru shared her experience on Reddit. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

A 22-year-old intern who recently moved to Bengaluru shared her experience on Reddit. After enjoying a dinner outing in Indiranagar with a friend, she decided to return using Yulu bikes. However, her phone, which often shuts down prematurely due to a recurring battery issue, powered off at 30% charge, leaving her stranded without directions.

Read her full post here:

At a red light, a man on a scooter pulled up beside her and, noticing her difficulty, kindly offered to help. When asked for directions to HSR Layout, the man didn’t hesitate to assist, even offering to charge her phone from his scooter. Despite several attempts, the charger didn’t work, and the stranger generously handed over his own adapter.

The woman then went to a nearby dosa shop and asked if she could charge her phone. The shop owner, understanding her predicament, allowed her to charge just enough to find her way back to her paying guest accommodation safely.

The grateful commuter expressed her appreciation for the kindness of the stranger and the dosa shop owner, emphasizing how, despite being new to Bengaluru, she was already experiencing the warmth of the city.

How did Reddit users react?

The post resonated with many users, sparking similar accounts of generosity. "Happy for you. Repeat this kindness when you get the chance. Let's make this behavior so common that it doesn't appear to be crazy anymore," one user commented.

Another user, a recent migrant to Bengaluru, shared their own positive experience. "I moved to Bangalore just a few days back and had a very nice experience myself. While house hunting, I dropped my wallet. I reached out to the auto driver through Uber, and he came back from quite far to return my wallet. I couldn’t be happier as it had all my cards."

This user, hailing from North India, added, "I saw on the internet about discrimination against Hindi-speaking people, but so far, I’ve encountered only nice people. Thanks, Bangalore, and thanks to the driver."

Responses like these underline Bengaluru’s reputation for its warm and helpful residents. As one user aptly remarked, "This is really heartwarming to hear."

