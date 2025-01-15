Tata Group and IISc partner to launch advanced medical school in Bengaluru

The Tata Group and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have unveiled plans for a medical school on IISc’s Bengaluru campus. This initiative, backed by a ₹500 crore contribution from the Tata Group, aims to redefine medical education and research in India by bridging clinical practice with cutting-edge scientific innovation. IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

The Tata IISc Medical School will offer an innovative approach to training medical professionals, focusing on integrating disciplines like engineering and science with healthcare. With programmes such as MD-PhDs and dual-degree options, the school seeks to prepare a new wave of healthcare experts proficient in both research and clinical practice.

Key areas of study include oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, diabetes, infectious diseases, and public health. The curriculum is designed to encourage students to engage with both advanced laboratory research and hands-on clinical applications, fostering a truly interdisciplinary learning environment.

The collaboration between IISc and the Tata Group was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this week.

On this occasion, Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said: “Healthcare is one of India’s biggest challenges and also one of its greatest opportunities, given the scale at which technology will be able to transform everything from diagnosis to care and community health. We are pleased to announce the establishment of the Tata IISc Medical School. In time, the institute’s emphasis on cutting-edge research and global collaboration will create a highly qualified cadre of physician-scientists trained in the latest approaches to modern medicine. Their effect will be felt across the spectrum of healthcare, and will help individuals access quality treatment. I believe that the Tata IISc Medical School will play a significant role in keeping our communities healthy and positioning India at the forefront of the global healthcare revolution.”

Zerodha General Surgery Wing

In another development recently, On the first anniversary of his father’s passing, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has made a generous donation to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to honor his father’s memory.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nithin Kamath wrote, “It's been a year since my dad passed away. On this occasion, my mom, Nikhil Kamath, Seema, and all of us at Zerodha are proud to help set up the upcoming IISc Medical School/Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital in his memory.”

The donation will fund the establishment of the "Zerodha General Surgery Wing" at the soon-to-be-launched medical facility. In a letter from IISc acknowledging the contribution, the institute expressed gratitude for Kamath’s generosity. The letter highlighted that the "Zerodha General Surgery Wing" would play a pivotal role in treating around 20,000 surgical patients annually once the hospital is operational.

