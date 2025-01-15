UK Deputy High Commissioner joins Sankranti shopping spree at Bengaluru's Gandhi Bazaar. Watch

Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer marked Makar Sankranti by preparing the traditional dish 'Ellu Bella' with his team during a visit to Gandhi Bazaar, Bengaluru. A video of Chandru Iyer was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official handle of the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru.(X/@UKinBengaluru)

A video of Iyer was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official handle of the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru. As part of his Sankranti shopping, Iyer carefully selected the ingredients for the dish, which includes roasted white sesame seeds, finely chopped dry coconut, gram dal, jaggery, and roasted split groundnuts. It is commonly served with sugar candy or fruit jellies, offering a mix of sweet and savory flavors.

While shopping, Iyer was heard sharing the Kannada saying "Ellu bella thindu, olle matthu aadu", which translates to "Eat sesame seeds and jaggery, speak good words." This popular Sankranti saying encourages people to maintain a positive outlook, forgive others, and spread kindness, embodying the spirit of the festival.

Watch the video here:

Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a lot of festivities throughout the country. The skies deck up in colourful kites and delicious dishes are prepared at home. In some cultures, people exchange new clothes on this day to mark the festivities

This year, Makar Sankranti was celebrated on January 14. In the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, Makar Sankranti is observed. In West Bengal and North-east region, Makar Sankranti is observed as Poush Sankranti. Patishapta and other sweetmeats are prepared on this day. Tamil Nadu observes Pongal on this day, while Kerala observes this day as Makara Vilakku. In Assam, Makar Sankranti is observed as Magh Bihu. In Punjab, Maghi is celebrated on this day.

Why is Makar Sankranti observed?

This is the time of the year when the harsh cold weather of the winter season starts diminishing, and people get ready to welcome the spring season. This is also the start of the harvest season. People celebrate Makar Sankranti with their own traditions and rituals to mark the start of the comfortable season, and the end of the harsh cold winters.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man, 70, held in digital arrest for 11 days, duped of ₹89 lakh in cyber scam: Report)