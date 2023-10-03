Bengaluru: Congress approves 5 district party panels, names presidents

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, approved the reorganisation of Bengaluru city into five District Congress Committees (DCCs) and appointed presidents to them under the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The five DCC presidents are K V Gowtham (Bengaluru Central), Hanumantharayappa (Bengaluru West), Uday Kumar (Bengaluru East), O Manjunath (Bengaluru South), and Abdul Wajid (Bengaluru North), a press release by the party said on Monday.

Abdul Wajid, who has been made the DCC President of Bengaluru North, said this shows that Congress has sounded the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls, with a special focus on Bengaluru. “Out of the three parliamentary seats, we aim to get all three.”

“This should have happened before assembly elections. But it has taken off now. Instead of three, five district committees have been made. Three corporators have been made presidents, including me. This is a signal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, especially in Bengaluru. This is to make sure all the guarantees reach the people and that Congress gets back Bengaluru,” Wajid said.

“Compared to the previous elections, if you see the vote percentage [of Congress], Bengaluru has improved a lot. It may not have many MLAs, but our performance has improved. Also, many corporators have joined Congress recently, after the assembly elections. Few MLAs also want to join. Out of the three parliamentary seats, we aim to get all three,” Wajid added.

Several leaders and former corporators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, KR Pura and Yeshwantpur have joined Congress in the last two months. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru in-charge minister, had openly given an invitation for Opposition leaders to join the party.

“The primary responsibility of the presidents is to strengthen the Congress party, by touring the districts regularly. “Five district presidents have been made so that the work gets done in each and every block, and a message of good governance is given out,” another Congress leader said.

Wajid further said that the much-delayed BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) election is likely to be held in December this year. “The previous government was not interested in holding elections. They just dragged on, and we are now in the court...Hopefully, our government will take care of the reservation as well, and hold the BBMP elections soon. We should have it sometime in December this year.”

