Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to open office in Malaysia
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Thursday.
"It will reinforce commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia", it said.
HAL had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia, during October 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF.
"The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF," according to HAL.
Further, being one of the largest producers of Russian origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL said it has capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future, the statement said "Considering the above factors, HAL’s office in Kuala Lumpur will take up market promotion of HAL’s range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire South East Asia," HAL said.
The office will also contribute in increasing serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region, it was stated.
The MoU was signed by GM, LCA, HAL, Ravi K and Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, B N Reddy and Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju, were among those present on the occasion.
