Bengaluru's BMTC buses may have to flock to private petrol bunks for fuel
- Retail outlets that supply diesel in bulk to the BMTC have been instructed not to do so; the BMTC pays ₹30 more to buy diesel in bulk at depots from retail outlets.
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), could have to rely on private fuel stations to refuel its fleet of about 6,700 buses as oil companies have instructed retail outlets not to supply diesel in bulk because it is against the rules, news agency PTI reported.
According to a 2018 report, the mileage of ordinary buses in the BMTC is around 3.7 kilometres per litre. A senior BMTC official told PTI buses are refuelled at depots where they have diesel stock for about a week. Fuel is usually supplied in tankers by retailers but the BMTC pays ₹30 per litre more than retail prices.
Oil company owners, who have knowledge of the practice, have now threatened their retailers with loss of licenses if bulk supply does not stop.
BMTC managing director Sathyavathi G said the bulk suppliers have asked the corporation to fill diesel at retail outlets and not at depots.
“The bulk suppliers (oil companies) have told retail outlets not to supply fuel in bulk to depots because it is against the rules. It has come to our knowledge bulk suppliers have issued a set of directions for retailers - if the BMTC approaches them for fuel then the buses should go to retail outlets only,” she told reporters.
“The issue has been brought to the notice of the petroleum ministry and the government of Karnataka, and it will be sorted out at the earliest.”
She said BMTC director Radhika G is coordinating with police on refuelling of BMTC buses at petrol pumps and BMTC depots while avoiding traffic congestions.
“The operation of BMTC buses would be normal as usual and the travelling public wouldn’t be put to any inconvenience,” Sathyavathi said. According to a senior BMTC official, the management procured diesel from a bulk supplier while assuring them that all dues would be cleared. The corporation is also in talks with the state government to find a solution.
(With PTI Inputs)
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
