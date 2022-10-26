Bengaluru’s secret neighbourhoods to beat post Diwali blues

My mother’s theory about kesari-bhaath, the sweet dish that defines Karnataka cuisine, is that it ought to have enough ghee to slide down your throat with nary a chew or swallow. I thought about this as I stood outside Chandra Chat Centre in Vishveshwara Puram or V.V. Puram, a bustling neighbourhood in Basavanagudi, South Bengaluru.

I once wanted to live here because Basavanagudi, along with Malleshwaram, is the portmanteau (combining two words to make up a new word) that gave R.K. Narayan’s fictional town of Malgudi.

I am in Thindi Bheedhi (literally tiffin street), V.V. Puram’s “khao galli,” which is to Bengaluru, what Chandni Chowk’s food streets are to Delhi. It is around 6 pm, just when the area is opening up for the evening’s business. I am here because I am suffering from post-Diwali food-withdrawal symptoms. I have decided that instead of fasting or going on diets and detoxing like my sensible friends, I will simply eat some more.

Where to begin is the question. S. Ravindra, a friend of mine, who lives in Basavanagudi, says that you cannot get a bad vada in Bengaluru. What does this mean for a visitor? If someone takes you to a darshini (similar to a dhaba), opt for a vada in some form, either dunked in sambar or rasam or just by itself with chutney. You won’t go wrong.

In V.V. Puram, one of the vadas on offer is made with the hyacinth bean or avarekai. It is seasonal and local, two words that chefs all over the world love. Avarekai, along with kadlekai (peanuts), are beloved by Bangaloreans. In fact, V.V. Puram hosts the annual avarekai mela in winter (December-January). A variety of dishes are made from both peeled and unpeeled beans. By some estimates, some 1000 kgs of this bean get traded during the season.

I am with Kunal Bysani, whose Instagram handle, Ghatotkatcha, explains his love of food. A fifth-generation Bangalorean, Kunal, is here to give me a tour of the places he likes in Thindi Bheedhi.

We begin with V.B. Bakery (or Vishveshwarapuram Brahmins Bakery), known for its khara biscuits, rusk, and dumrot– a sweet made with ash gourd. It comes individually packed and resembles a pockmarked creme brulee, except it has shredded ash gourd (petha or kumblekai) mixed with dense amounts of ghee. Since I am a savoury person, I opt for the KBC or Khara Bun Congress. Congress peanuts are what Bengaluru calls masala peanuts. Reason: these peanuts are cleaved in half, much like the Congress Party did in 1969. The KBC is a bun cut in half, generously smeared with butter and filled with Congress peanuts. Or maybe this snack was popular in Congress party meetings. Whatever the reason, Congress peanuts are available all over Bengaluru.

A weird change happened to me after I moved to Bengaluru. I have come to prefer idlis to dosas. Bengaluru does idli well. There are rava idlis– invented in MTR, Bidadi thatte idli, which is about the size of a small plate, and of course, the normal idlis. I had both the thatte idlis and the normal ones in Thindi Bheedi, and they were outstanding. Where do you eat this? Sai idlis, Gurudev Eating House, it doesn’t matter. They are all excellent. Go where the crowds are, and you won’t go wrong.

If North Indian is your preference, go to Dev Sagar, which serves excellent dabelis– although I hesitate to say this, given that I am not a North Indian and have no notion of what constitutes an excellent dabeli.

I guess, you Mumbaikars or Delhiwallas have to come to try these out to make sure.

At the end of thindi bheedi are the vendors on push-carts. One man called “Ashok Uncle” purveys corn in a variety of ways. You can get baby corn masala chat, which is sliced baby corn with mango and spices. The “butta” or roasted corn is terrific here. Kunal says that Ashok churns out “sustainable food before sustainability became a watchword.” The baby-corn chat, for instance, is given to me in the corn peels. Leftovers are parcelled in reusable mixture covers. There is no trash around the shop.

Next door is Shivanna gulkand centre. Here, fresh gulkand becomes the base for ice cream and fruits that become more and more elaborate. Mine had chocolate-covered almonds strewn on top. What I would do the next time is just try plain gulkand, which tasted fresh without being cloying.

After a night of eating, try the masala soda at Sri Ganesh fruit juice centre. The owner will pour you a masala soda, and the deal is that you have to continuously keep sipping as he pours till the bottle is empty. This is a “bottoms up” tango between pourer and drinker. In the end, those who succeed get rewarded with a “good boy” or “good girl.”

Next time, I will go back and try the dosas. There is masala dosa, akki (rice) dosa, ragi-millet dosa and many more.

(Shoba Narayan is Bengaluru-based award-winning author. She is also a freelance contributor who writes about art, food, fashion and travel for a number of publications.)