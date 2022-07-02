Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha is CBI HQ in Heropanti 2. Twitter says, 'Bollywood!'
Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha is CBI HQ in Heropanti 2. Twitter says, 'Bollywood!'

  • The mix-up was noticed by social media users after it was released on streaming service Amazon Prime.
Published on Jul 02, 2022
HT News Desk

Bollywood is synonymous with drama, melodrama, masala and comedy. Sometimes, though, movies are unwittingly funny - such as when filmmakers seem to mix-up locations and the goof-ups are spotted by eagle-eyed viewers who then rush to share online. One such gaffe comes from Tiger Shroff's recent release 'Heropanti 2', in which the director shows Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha building in Bengaluru city as the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi.

The mix-up was noticed by social media users after it was released on streaming service Amazon Prime.

"When did they move Vidhana Soudha to Delhi?" a bemused user asked as he posted a screenshot from the movie with teh text 'CBI Headquarters, New Delhi.'

"Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha as CBI headquarters New Delhi!!" another user pointed out.

'Heropanti 2' was a sequel to Tiger's debut film with the same name. Besides Tiger Shroff as the lead, the movie featured Tara Sutaria as his love interest. Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also in the movie and is playing the role of the antagonist. It was directed by 'Baaghi'-famed Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

It was released on April 29.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

