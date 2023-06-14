BJP attacks Surjewala for attending DK Shivakumar's meeting on Bengaluru infra

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByYamini C S
Jun 14, 2023 02:00 PM IST

The party also shared a picture of the meeting which was originally posted - and deleted - by housing minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka attacked the ruling Congress on Tuesday after the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala was seen attending a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar with some officials.

The saffron party questioned Surjewala on why he attended a meeting of state government officers which included officials from the Bengaluru civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The meeting was organised at a private hotel.

The BJP took to Twitter and alleged that this was a “secret meeting” through which the “Gandhis” are trying to “control” the southern state. The party also shared a picture of the meeting which was originally posted - and deleted - by housing minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. It showed IAS officers Rakesh Singh, and the BBMP's chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, among other government officials.

“The “secret meeting” held at Bangalore's Shangri-La Hotel is just another way of ‘Gandhis!’ trying to control Karnataka. The family have sent their close aide Randeep Surjewala, who neither holds any position at BDA/BBMP nor in the government to decide on Karnataka’s matters. What is his capacity or authority to chair the meeting with the BBMP and BDA Commissioners/Officials? Is this where the ‘85% deals’ are being orchestrated by the #ATMSarkara to raise funds ahead of 2024 Elections? #AnswerMaadiSiddu” the BJP tweeted.

Other officers including energy minister K J George and Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were also present. Surjewala and the rest of the Karnataka Congress are yet to respond to the tweet.

bjp meeting dk shivakumar randeep singh surjewala gandhis
