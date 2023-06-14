BJP attacks Surjewala for attending DK Shivakumar's meeting on Bengaluru infra

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka attacked the ruling Congress on Tuesday after the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala was seen attending a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar with some officials. The meeting was organised at a private hotel.(@BJP4Karnataka/Twitter)

The saffron party questioned Surjewala on why he attended a meeting of state government officers which included officials from the Bengaluru civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The meeting was organised at a private hotel.

READ | Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar hold talks in Delhi on Karnataka cabinet expansion

The BJP took to Twitter and alleged that this was a “secret meeting” through which the “Gandhis” are trying to “control” the southern state. The party also shared a picture of the meeting which was originally posted - and deleted - by housing minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. It showed IAS officers Rakesh Singh, and the BBMP's chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, among other government officials.

“The “secret meeting” held at Bangalore's Shangri-La Hotel is just another way of ‘Gandhis!’ trying to control Karnataka. The family have sent their close aide Randeep Surjewala, who neither holds any position at BDA/BBMP nor in the government to decide on Karnataka’s matters. What is his capacity or authority to chair the meeting with the BBMP and BDA Commissioners/Officials? Is this where the ‘85% deals’ are being orchestrated by the #ATMSarkara to raise funds ahead of 2024 Elections? #AnswerMaadiSiddu” the BJP tweeted.

Other officers including energy minister K J George and Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were also present. Surjewala and the rest of the Karnataka Congress are yet to respond to the tweet.