BJP encourages people to misuse electricity in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is instigating misuse and extravagant use of free electricity up to 200 units scheme.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating World Environment Day and presenting the Karnataka State Environment Award here.

Siddaramaiah also said that man is an integral part of nature and compared nature's destruction to the destruction of human beings.

Addressing the people, Siddaramaiah said, "Man is an integral part of nature. Nature's destruction is our destruction. Therefore, we should grow and live with nature."

READ | Amid row, Siddaramaiah govt to discuss anti-cow slaughter law in cabinet meeting

He said, "We are offering free electricity to help the poor and middle-class people of the State who are in distress. We have allowed 10% more free electricity consumption than the average consumption in a year. This has been accepted and welcomed by the people of the State."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But the BJP, which has been rejected by the people, is instigating misuse and extravagant use of electricity," he added.

The Chief Minister said that it is an anti-people move. We are hopeful that the sensible people of the State will not yield to this.

The Congress party has announced to provide 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti) after coming to power in Karnataka.

He further also added that the conservation of the environment, cultivation and afforestation is not only the duty of the forest department but everyone's responsibility. He said that everyone who is benefiting from nature has a responsibility to save nature.

READ | Karnataka government releases guidelines for free electricity scheme in state

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Environment Day is a global event held on June 5. It is commemorated to promote awareness about environmental conservation and preservation.

World Environment Day is the greatest global advocacy forum for the practice of sustainable development. With the current rate of natural resource overutilization, future generations are likely to be deprived of these resources. Millions of people worldwide join in this programme to safeguard and conserve the environment in order to meet the demands of future generations.

'Ecosystem Restoration' is the theme for World Environment Day 2023, as part of the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. It serves as a reminder that people's behaviour towards plastic is important since the material is progressively seeping into our seas, soil, and forests, inflicting irreversible damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON