‘BJP is winning on May 13, no doubt’: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP is all ready to face the assembly elections on May 10 and showed full confidence in retaining power as the single largest party. The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and PM Narendra Modi. (file photo)

Also Read - Karnataka assembly elections: Vote from home to be available for people above 80

Speaking with the reporters after ECI announcement, Basavaraj Bommai said, “The election season is here and there is no doubt about BJP single handedly forming the government in the state. The development projects and welfare schemes are our strength, and our leaders see no anti-incumbency across the state. I visited around 120 constituencies in last three months and people are clearly with the BJP. On May 13, BJP will see a massive victory in Karnataka.”

As there are many speculations about some key BJP leaders joining the Congress, CM Bommai refuted the rumors. “No leader from our party will be shifting to Congress. Their leaders are trying to woo some of our leaders and it is not going to happen. They are already in fear of losing the assembly elections,” he added.

Also Read - Karnataka assembly election voting on May 10, counting on May 13

The BJP is the only major party in Karnataka which is yet to announce the first list of candidates. Karnataka Congress already announced the names of 124 candidates and Janata Dal (Secular) had announced 93 names. The first list of BJP’s candidates is likely to be out in the first week of April.

The last date for filing nominations for Karnataka assembly elections is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24, said the Election Commission of India.